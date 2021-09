President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strategic partnership between the countries and challenges for the European region related to the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project.

Presidential Office press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parties positively assessed the first results of the implementation of the Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade, and Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain.

"For less than a year during which the Agreement was available, we already have concrete results of Ukrainian-British interaction in many areas," Zelenskyy stressed.

In particular, he noted the growth in bilateral trade in the first half of this year by over 70%.

Zelenskyy and Johnson exchanged their views on the security situation in the east and around Ukraine, in particular in the Black Sea-Azov region.

The head of state thanked Britain for its continued support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and freedom of navigation in the region.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to further cooperation with Great Britain on the development of the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the strengthening of the Ukrainian fleet.

Zelenskyy thanked for the support of the British side in the creation of the Crimean Platform, as well as the constant attention to the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The head of state handed over to the British Prime Minister a list of almost 450 Ukrainians who are being illegally detained in the temporarily uncontrolled territories and in the Russian Federation.

The parties discussed interaction in the field of energy, in particular nuclear energy, and challenges for the European region in connection with the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project.

The President of Ukraine stressed that this project is Russia's geopolitical weapon.

The interlocutors also discussed further measures of the political dialogue at the highest level, including the inauguration of the meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

The head of state informed Prime Minister Johnson of his intention to take part in the high-level segment of the 26th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Glasgow on November 1-2.

Zelenskyy also invited Johnson to visit Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has asked Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, to help release 450 Ukrainians held in Russia and the occupied territory.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources