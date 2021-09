The bullets found in the car of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s First Aide Serhii Shefir are of Hungarian origin.

First Deputy Interior Affairs Minister Yevhen Yenin said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says that 12 bullets were shot, two of them wounded Shefir’s driver.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the investigation is being carried out by the best specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police.

Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi states that someone wanted to kill Shefir, not just intimidate him.

