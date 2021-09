The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry has prepared a national action plan in case of termination of the natural gas transit.

The Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian GTS Operator together with the Ministry of Energy and other government agencies constantly develops various scenarios for the operation of the gas transport system, in particular, in the event of a partial or complete stop of the transit. It is worth recalling that the Ukrainian GTS already operated in a complete no transit mode in 2009, and in a limited transit mode - in 2014 and early 2020. The Ministry of Energy has prepared an appropriate National Action Plan for Crisis Situations of Various Complexity Levels," the company said.

At the same time, for its part, the Ukrainian GTS Operator is maximizing the work on the technical renovation of the GTS in order to ensure the transportation of gas to Ukrainian consumers under any scenario.

The company also added that in the absence of Russian natural gas transit, compressor stations of the Ukrainian GTS can create pressure in the gas transport system necessary for gas transportation.

"The operator of GTS of Ukraine maintains the balancing of the GTS and the required level of pressure by balancing the volumes of gas that enter / exit the main pipelines during the day. The corresponding pressure in the GTS is maintained by the compressor stations," the company stressed.

It is noted that in 2009 work was carried out to increase the flexibility of the Ukrainian GTS, due to which the compressor stations of the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator can operate both in standard flow and reverse mode, from the west, where a group of underground gas storage facilities (USF) is located and where there are gas import points to the south and east, where the majority of consumers are located.

"This reverse mode of operation was physically tested at the beginning of 2020, when Gazprom significantly reduced the volume of gas transit through the territory of Ukraine," the Ukrainian GTS Operator summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian GTS Operator states that the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom has not booked additional natural gas transit capacity for October.

On September 10, Gazprom completed the construction of the Nord Stream-2 main natural gas pipeline.

The United States pledges to help Ukraine preserve gas transit and oppose Russia's use of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine as a geopolitical weapon.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of the early start of regular trilateral consultations in the Ukraine-Germany-USA format on the preservation of Ukrainian transit and ensuring European energy security.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources