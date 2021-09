Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 16.5% To 7,866, Number Of Deaths Up 17.1% To 123 On September 22

On September 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 7,866 over September 21 to 2,370,425, and the number of deaths increased by 123 over September 21 to 55,284; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 16.5%, and the number of new deaths increased by 17.1%.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of September 23, a total of 2,370,425 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 55,284 fatal cases; 2,237,973 had recovered.

On September 22, a total of 7,866 new disease cases were recorded, 123 people died, and 2,305 people recovered.

Therefore, as of September 22, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (7,866 vs 2,305).

At the same time, on September 22, a total of 2,070 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 4.8% over September 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,754 over September 20 to 2,362,559, and the number of deaths increased by 105 over September 20 to 55,161; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 30.9%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 23.4%.

On September 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,159 over September 19 to 2,355,805, and the number of deaths increased by 137 over September 20 to 55,056; at the same time, the number of new cases rose 2.3 times, and the number of new deaths rose 3.1 times.

