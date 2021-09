The United States has condemned the attempted assassination of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s First Aide Serhii Shefir and wished his driver speedy recovery.

That follows from a statement by the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine posted on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police are working on three main versions of the assassination attempt on the first aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Shefir.

He added that it is currently unknown how many people fired at the car.

Klymenko also said that Shefir's driver had indicated to the investigators the location of the shelling.

Zelenskyy said that "it is weakness to send him greetings with shots from the forest at a friend's car, but the answer will be strong."

