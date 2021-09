The parliament has adopted a resolution declaring the new (eighth) State Duma of Russia illegitimate.

The draft resolution No. 6078 was adopted by 322 votes, compared with the minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the resolution, the parliament does not recognize the legitimacy of the Russian State Duma elections, the results of the elections, the consequences of the elections, and, accordingly, the composition, powers, acts, and decisions of the new Russian State Duma.

The parliament also called on the parliaments of foreign countries and international parliamentary organizations to properly assess the rigged parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation, cases of illegal voting in the Russian-annexed Crimea, and the participation of Ukrainian citizens from the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in these elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia held State Duma elections from September 17 to 19, 2021.

The parliament previously asked the international community not to recognize the legitimacy of the Russian State Duma elections if voting takes place in occupied territories of Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources