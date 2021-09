The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement with Peru on the mutual abolition of visas.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To approve an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the Republic of Peru on the abolition of visa requirements," the resolution says.

According to the agreement, citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Peru who use valid travel documents can enter, leave, transit and stay without visas on the territory of the state of the other side for up to 90 days within 180 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August the Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas with Mauritius.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources