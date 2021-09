Powers Of Leschenko And 3 More Members Of Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board Terminated - Company’s Statement

The powers of the members of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Serhii Leschenko, Sevki Acuner, Mathieu Andreas and Oleh Zhuravliov have been terminated.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 18, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to extend the powers of members of the supervisory board Leschenko, Acuner, Mathieu and Zhuravliov for three months.

As of September 19, 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia has no information about the government's decision to extend the powers of Leschenko, Acuner, Mathieu and Zhuravliov or to be elected for a new term.

Accordingly, their powers as members of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC have been terminated.

Acuner and Mathieu served as members of the supervisory board as independent members for 3 years and 3 months (from June 2018), Leschenko and Zhuravliov served as members of the supervisory board as representatives of the state for 1 year and 10 months (from December 2019).

The Cabinet of Ministers has not appointed anyone instead of them.

Thus, at the moment, the only member of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company is Adomas Auditskas, appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers to this post as a state representative in the supervisory board on August 14, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late August, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company agreed with the Executive Search Ukraine LLC on the provision of services for the selection of candidates for the post of the board chairperson, board members and 4 members of the supervisory board for UAH 3.89 million.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the powers of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board members Serhii Leschenko, Sevki Acuner, Mathieu Andreas and Oleh Zhuravliov until the end of the competition to elect new members of the supervisory board, but for no more than 3 months.

Ukrzaliznytsia ended 2020 with a loss of UAH 11.9 billion against a profit of UAH 2.988 billion in 2019.

Income from sales of products in 2020 decreased by 16.7% or UAH 15.1 billion to UAH 75.292 billion compared to 2019.

Ukrzaliznytsia incorporates Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, South, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska state-run railroad enterprises, as well as other production and technological enterprises and organizations engaged in provision of freight and passenger carriages.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources