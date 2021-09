National Police Working Out 3 Main Versions Of Assassination Attempt On Zelenskyy’s First Aide Shefir

The National Police are working on three main versions of the assassination attempt on the first aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Shefir.

Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first is in connection with Shefir's state activities, with the aim of putting pressure on the state leadership and with the aim of destabilizing the situation with the participation of the special services of foreign states," Klymenko said.

He added that it is currently unknown how many people fired at the car.

Klymenko also said that Shefir's driver had indicated to the investigators the location of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that "it is weakness to send him greetings with shots from the forest at a friend's car, but the answer will be strong."

