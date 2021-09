They Wanted To Kill Zelenskyy's First Aide Shefir - Monastyrskyi

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi states that they wanted to kill the first aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Shefir, not scare him.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The goal was not to scare, but to kill the first assistant to the President,” the minister said.

In turn, Shefir said that he did not notice any kind of surveillance, except for the journalists of the Schemes program and Bihus.info.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police is working out three main versions of the assassination attempt on Zelenskyy's first aide Shefir.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources