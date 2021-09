Assault On Zelenskyy’s Aide Shefir Initiated By Either Smugglers, Oligarchs Or Russian Authorities – Arakhamia

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, considers that the assault on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s First Aide Serhii Shefir had been ordered by either: smugglers (criminal kingpins), oligarchs, or the Russian authorities.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that smugglers and criminal kingpins could want to have revenge for being ousted from Ukraine and loss of their profit here.

Besides, he explains possible Russian trail here with growing number of anti-Russian statements in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcers have ensured enhanced security for First Aide of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Serhii Shefir after the assault on his car.

According to the report, before Shefir had not had state guard protection.

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, says that First Aide of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Serhii Shefir considers that the unknown attackers wanted to shoot him, but failed.

According to Arakhamia, there are two versions of why everything happened this exact way: the attackers either thought Shefir was driving the car, as he often drives his car, or they failed to aim him.

The car of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aide Serhii Shefir was fired upon from a Kalashnikov assault rifle of the 7.62 caliber.

A total of 10 bullets were shot at the car.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal case upon murderous assault on the first aide of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Shefir.

The case is opened under Articles 15 (murderous assault) and 115 (intentional homicide) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Unknown persons have fired upon the car of first President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Aide, Serhii Shefir, the driver was wounded.

The event took place near the village of Lesnyky (Kyiv region) at about 10 a.m.

A total of 10 bullets got into the car.

A searching operation is underway.

Zelenskyy appointed Shefir his first aide in May 2019.

