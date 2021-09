Law Enforcers Open Case Upon Murderous Assault On Zelenskyy’s First Aide Shefir

Law enforcers have opened a criminal case upon murderous assault on the first aide of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Shefir.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the Presidential Office.

The case is opened under Articles 15 (murderous assault) and 115 (intentional homicide) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unknown persons have fired upon the car of first President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Aide, Serhii Shefir, the driver was wounded.

The event took place near the village of Lesnyky (Kyiv region) at about 10 a.m.

A total of 10 bullets aimed the car.

A searching operation is underway.

Zelenskyy appointed Shefir his first aide in May 2019.

