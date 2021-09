China's installed power generation capacity increased 9.5% year on year in the first eight months to 2.28 billion kilowatts, according to the National Energy Administration, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Specifically, the installed capacity of wind power jumped 33.8% year on year to about 300 million kilowatts, while that of solar power increased 24.6% to 280 million kilowatts.

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, totaled 5.5 trillion kWh in the January-August period, up 13.8% year on year, the administration's data also showed.

The country has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources