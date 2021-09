The parliament has adopted a bill on introduction of a new type of employment contract that provides for non-fixed working hours.

Bill No. 5161 was adopted by 327, compared with the minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, an employment contract with non-fixed working hours is a special type of employment contract, the terms of which do not pre-set a specific time for performing work, the employee's obligation to perform which arises only if the owner or an agency authorized by the owner provides the work stipulated in this employment contract without guaranteeing that such work will be provided continuously.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament intends to simplify the procedure for concluding fixed-term employment contracts.

