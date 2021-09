Coal Reserves In TPP Warehouses Up By 15.5% To 852,600 Tons From September 1 to September 20, But They Are 2.5

The Ukrenergo national energy company states that from September 1 to September 20, coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs) increased by 15.5% to 852,600 tons, but at the same time they are 2.5 times less than required.

"The situation with the accumulation of coal continues to improve at the TPP warehouses. However, the stocks in the warehouses remain extremely low. As of the morning of September 20, there are 852,600 tons of coal in TPP warehouses, which is by 15.5% more than on the morning of September 1 (by 738,300 tons)," the statement reads.

In particular, gas coal reserves increased by 28.1% to 639,200 tons, and the volume of anthracite coal decreased by 10.9% to 213,400 tons.

Also, over the past 10 days, the average daily supply of coal amounted to 54,400 tons, while consumption – 49,400 tons.

Besides, in accordance with the fuel accumulation schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy, there is 2.5 times less coal in the TPP warehouses than it should be on September 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy has doubled the mandatory level of coal reserves, which must be accumulated before the start of the heating season, to 3 million tons.

The Ministry of Energy also states that it is necessary to accumulate 16 million tons of coal before the start of the heating season.

Earlier, the Centrenergo state power generating company asked the National Security and Defense Council to allocate funds for the purchase of coal.

