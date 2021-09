Army Will Not Take Donetsk And Luhansk By Force Due To Determination By Ukrainian Leadership Of Political And

The Ministry of Defense declares that the army is ready for the escalation of the conflict in the Donbas by Russia, but will not take Donetsk and Luhansk by force due to the determination by the leadership of Ukraine of a political and diplomatic way of resolving the situation.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Defense to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that at the moment the Armed Forces are ready both for an adequate response to the aggravation of the military-political and military-strategic situation around Ukraine, and for an escalation of the conflict by Russia in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation.

"At the same time, in order to avoid significant human losses, the military-political leadership of Ukraine has determined as a priority political and diplomatic way of resolving the armed conflict on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the response says.

Earlier, NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives the command, the Donbas will be returned under the jurisdiction of Kyiv as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2022 provides for an increase in funding for the Ministry of Defense by UAH 13.4 billion to UAH 131 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources