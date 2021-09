The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft state budget for 2022 prepared and submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.

This was announced by the first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk after the completion of the submission by the Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko of the bill No. 6000 on the state budget-2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Verkhovna Rada's regulations, based on the results of the discussion of the draft state budget for the next year, the parliament may decide to reject it if it does not comply with the requirements of the Budget Code or the main directions of the budget policy for the next year.

If the Verkhovna Rada, after the Cabinet of Ministers has submitted the draft state budget for the next year, does not reject it, it is considered accepted by the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

The draft state budget-2022 provides for revenues at the level of UAH 1,267.4 billion (revenues of the general fund – UAH 1,131.1 billion, of the special fund – UAH 136.3 billion).

State budget expenditures are envisaged at the level of UAH 1,441.9 billion (expenditures of the general fund of the state budget – UAH 1,294.1 billion, of the special fund – UAH 147.9 billion).

The document provides for the return of loans to the state budget in the amount of UAH 10.280 billion, including the return of loans to the general fund in the amount of UAH 9.777 billion and the return of loans to the special fund in the amount of UAH 502.770 million.

The provision of loans from the state budget is provided in the amount of UAH 23.740 billion.

The maximum volume of the state budget deficit is stipulated in the amount of UAH 188.006 billion, including the maximum volume of the general fund deficit - in the amount of UAH 160.259 billion and the maximum volume of the special fund deficit - in the amount of UAH 27.746 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance, real GDP is expected to grow by 3.8% next year, by 4.7% in 2023 and by 5% in 2024.

Inflation is projected at 6.2% next year, 5.3% in 2023 and 5% in 2024.

The average monthly salary by year, respectively, is UAH 15,258, UAH 17,159 and UAH 19,063.

Unemployment - 8.5%, 8.0% and 7.8%, respectively.

The state budget deficit for next year is expected to be 3.5% of GDP, in 2023 - 3.0% of GDP and in 2024 - 2.7% of GDP.

The level of public debt and publicly guaranteed debt next year is projected at 57.6% of GDP (in 2021 - 64.7% of GDP), and by 2024 it will decrease to 52.4% of GDP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the need to provide the Cabinet of Ministers with funding for security and defense in the amount of UAH 319.4 billion in the draft state budget for 2022.

