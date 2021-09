China's mobile gaming market recorded growth in revenue in August, data from an industry report showed, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The sales revenue in the market reached about 19.24 billion yuan (about $2.98 billion) in August, up 8.17% year on year, according to the report released by CNG, a research institute on the gaming industry.

"The August revenue also saw a 5.7% rise from July", – the report said.

The country's mobile gaming sector also expanded its presence in the overseas market last month. The overseas sales revenue of China-developed mobile games stood at about $1.71 billion, up 3.94% month on month.

