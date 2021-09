SACPO And NACB Asking PGO To Open Cases On Declaration Of Inaccurate Data By MP Kunitskyi And Constitutional C

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) with a request to investigate the alleged declaration of false information by the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kunitskyi (Servant of the People) and the judge of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Kasminin.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"On two episodes, we sent reports to the Prosecutor General’s Office," he said.

It is not yet known about the decision of the Prosecutor General whether the cases are open or not.

Earlier, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention revealed signs of a criminal offense (Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code - deliberate provision by the subject of declaring false information in the declaration) in four declarations of officials, in particular Kasminin and Kunitskyi.

Kasminin, according to NACP, has false information for UAH 2.4 million (he did not indicate information about the cost of an apartment with a total area of ​​150.5 square meters); Kunitskyi has false information for UAH 2.3 million (he did not indicate information on a financial obligation in the amount of more than NIS 303,000).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened a case on the fact of the alleged bribery of Kunitskyi (Servant of the People faction).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the composition of the competitive commission for the selection of candidates for the position of judges of the Constitutional Court according to the quota of the head of state in the place of Oleksandr Tupitskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin.

