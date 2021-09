On September 21, the International Monetary Fund mission will start its work in Ukraine online.

The IMF press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The IMF mission headed by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar begins its work today and will continue discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the first revision of the program, which is supported by the IMF. The mission will meet online," said Vahram Stepanyan, IMF Resident Representative at Ukraine.

The IMF did not specify other details.

The IMF mission last conducted the first stand-by revision of the agreement from December 21 to 23, 2020.

The IMF mission then resumed the revision of the agreement from January 11, 2021.

Prior to that, the last time an IMF mission visited Ukraine was in November 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine received over USD 2.7 billion from the IMF as a result of the allocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) as part of assistance to IMF member countries in recovering their economies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds were credited to the account of Ukraine.

In the period from December 21 to 23 and from January 11 to February 12, IMF specialists discussed with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities the progress in the implementation of measures and reforms that are part of the government's action program supported within the stand by agreement.

After that, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Gosta Ljungman said that more progress is needed in reforms in favor of completing the first revision of the program of cooperation with Ukraine.

In early March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal named five key points for further cooperation with the International Monetary Fund: the end of the heating season with a fixed gas price, the approval of macro indicators for 2022-2023 and three key issues - judicial reform (the law on the High Council of Justice); the law to strengthen criminal liability for unfair declaration; and the bill on the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

