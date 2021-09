Zelenskyy Will Delivery Speech At UN General Assembly, Meet With British Prime Minister Johnson And Turkish Pr

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take the floor at the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, and will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press-secretary Serhii Nikiforov has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, Zelenskyy started his visit to the United States to take part in the UN General Assembly.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources