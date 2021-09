98.1% Of Those Hospitalized With COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Past 3 Months Unvaccinated - Health Ministry

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin says that over the past three months, 98.1% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ukraine were unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Electronic Health System, over the past three months, almost everyone who is admitted to the hospital due to a severe course or complications from COVID-19 in Ukraine is unvaccinated," Kuzin said.

According to him, the epidemiological situation is now rapidly deteriorating, the number of new cases of COVID-19 per day has doubled in a week: from 3,300 on Monday, September 13, to more than 6,000 on Friday, September 17.

According to the report, the high risk area for severe course and death from COVID-19 includes people over 60 years old, people with concomitant diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular deceases, cancer, and those who are in daily contact with a large number of people, for example, doctors, teachers, social workers, government officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 10 million coronavirus vaccinations have been made since the start of the vaccination campaign.

In August, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was completed by 60.7%.

Ukraine plans to reach six million coronavirus vaccinations in August, 8.231 million in September and 8.5 million in October-December.

In total, it is planned to carry out 47.878 million vaccinations against the coronavirus in 2021.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine, April 13 - vaccination with the CoronaVac vaccine, April 18 - with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the second half of July - with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources