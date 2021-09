Ukraine is technically ready for the heating season 2021/2022 by more than 90%.

The Ministry of the Development of Communities and Territories has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The regions of Ukraine are technically ready for the start of the heating season by more than 90%. This corresponds to the schedule and expected indicators," said Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to him, the Naftogaz Trading Gas Supply Company offered one of the lowest prices on the market - UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (with VAT and without other surcharges) within volume I ‘Fixed’, therefore, heating and hot water tariffs should not rise.

It is noted that the powers to set tariffs for heat in the new heating season are given to local governments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of early September, Ukraine was technically ready for the heating season 2021/2022 by 80%.

In August, 71.5% of houses were prepared for the heating season 2021/2022.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company intends to accumulate 19 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storages (UGS) before the start of the heating season.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources