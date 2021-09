Cabinet Proposes Rada Introduce Fine For Citizens Of Up To UAH 5,100 For Restricting Rights Or Establishing Pr

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to impose fines from UAH 3,400 to UAH 5,100 (200-300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) on citizens for restricting rights or establishing privileges of citizens on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

This is stated in the bill No. 5488, submitted to the parliament on May 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the abovementioned fine is proposed to be introduced for restricting the rights or establishing privileges of citizens on the basis of skin color, political, religious and other beliefs, gender, age, disability, ethnic and social origin, citizenship, family and property status, place of residence, linguistic characteristics.

It is proposed to impose a fine on officials and business entities for the abovementioned violations in the amount of UAH 5,100 to UAH 8,500 (300-500 non-taxable minimum income of citizens).

It is proposed to introduce into the legislative field of Ukraine a definition of the term "intolerance" as an open, biased, negative attitude towards the category of persons different in such characteristics as race, skin color, political, religious and other beliefs, gender, age, disability, ethnicity and social origin, citizenship, marital and property status, sexual orientation, gender identity, place of residence, language, or other characteristics.

Offenses committed on grounds of intolerance will be considered by the courts as an aggravating circumstance.

It is also proposed to criminalize public incitement to violence motivated by intolerance, incitement to hostility and hatred motivated by intolerance.

For such actions, punishment for citizens is provided in the form of a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500 (200-500 non-taxable minimum income of citizens) or restriction of freedom for up to 5 years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

For similar crimes committed by officials, a fine from UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000 (500-1000 non-taxable minimum income of citizens) or imprisonment from 2 to 5 years with the deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions is provided.

For discrimination committed by an organized group of persons or which led to grave consequences, it is proposed to punish with imprisonment from 5 to 8 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday at 11:00 a.m., the Equality March participants began a march on the Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv.

The Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova called on the Kyiv authorities and law enforcement agencies to ensure control over the observance of public order during the Equality March in Kyiv on September 19 and to guarantee the safety of its participants.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources