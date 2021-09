Bill On Regulating Activities Of Energy Storage Systems Does Not Provide For Introduction Of "Green" Tariff -

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Herus states that the bill on regulating the activities of energy storage systems (ESS, Energy Storage) does not provide for the introduction of a "green" tariff.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Herus, on September 17, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services approved a bill on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the development of energy storage systems.

He stressed that the relevant bill defines energy storage systems, describes the rules for the operation of the relevant market and regulates the activities of energy storage systems when connected to the grids of the Ukrenergo national energy company and regional energy distribution networks.

"The bill does not provide for any special 'green' tariffs or other government subsidies. The ESS will operate on market principles, in accordance with the rules of the 4th Energy Package, in particular in the ancillary services market," Herus summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy has initiated the creation of an energy storage system operator.

In May, DTEK energy holding launched the first 1 MW electric power storage facility in Ukraine.

Also, the state energy generating company Ukrhydroenergo plans to build storage facilities for electricity with a capacity of 197 MW and solar power plants (SPP) with a capacity of 63.9 MW.

