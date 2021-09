Due to the worsening epidemic situation, the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting decided to extend the adaptive quarantine until December 31, 2021.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also on Tuesday, September 21, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies will consider the issue of establishing a "yellow" level of epidemic safety throughout Ukraine from September 22.

The Ministry of Health said that over the past week, the number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus has increased by 68%, and hospitalizations by 51%.

Along with the establishment of the "yellow" level of epidemic danger, new rules for adaptive quarantine will work, which will weaken the restrictions for those institutions of business and education, in which 80% of staff are vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Besides, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health, together with the SSU, to continue to work to expose individuals and web resources that are engaged in the production and distribution of fake documents certifying vaccination and the absence of COVID-19 disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to relax quarantine restrictions for vaccinated citizens.

