The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) early repaid part of the debt to the Ministry of Finance in the amount of UAH 2 billion.

The fund has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Deposit Guarantee Fund once again transferred UAH 2.07 billion to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine - UAH 1.2 billion in promissory notes and UAH 0.87 billion in interest," the statement reads.

Thus, the fund continued the early repayment of debt on loans taken from the state to make guaranteed payments to depositors in 2014-2017.

At the moment, the Deposit Guarantee Fund has returned UAH 21.7 billion to the ministry, of which UAH 7.9 billion is interest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the DGF fully paid off with the NBU, paying UAH 25.6 billion, of which UAH 5.5 billion is accrued interest.

