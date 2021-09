The Cabinet of Ministers intends to approve the alphabet of the Crimean Tatar language based on the Latin script.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

The Government Committee on the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs has supported the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the approval of the alphabet of the Crimean Tatar language based on the Latin script."

In the near future, this decision will be submitted for approval by the Cabinet of Ministers.

"This is a component of the systematic work that began last year. The Crimean Tatar people 30 years ago decided to change the alphabet graphics, since the Latin alphabet better matches the phonetics of the Turkic languages. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have already gone this way. Uzbekistan uses two scripts in parallel, Kazakhstan continues to switch to the Latin alphabet. Today, Latin script allow better integration into digital platforms," said Vice Prime Minister - Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov.

The proposed version of the alphabet consists of 31 letters.

It is noted that the project is based on the decision of the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people of 1991-1993.

The transition of the Crimean Tatar language into Latin script is supported by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, as well as the absolute majority of Crimean Tatar linguists, practicing teachers and publishers.

It is indicated that the draft act stipulates that the educational process in the Crimean Tatar language in Ukraine will be transferred to the use of the alphabet with Latin script during four years.

It is also stipulated that all materials that will be created for budgetary funds will be placed in the public domain so that they can be used in Crimea and in any country in the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a smile forwarded the question of a possible transition of the Ukrainian language from Cyrillic to Latin to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov.

Earlier, Danilov noted that Ukraine should get rid of the Cyrillic alphabet and switch to the Latin alphabet.

