The Council of Judges has denied that its inability to elect members of the Ethics Council of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ), which will assess the integrity of the council’s members, is blocking judicial reform.

The Council of Judges’ head Bohdan Monich announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I reject the accusations that we are not complying with the law," he said.

According to him, representatives of the judiciary intend to draft a document (regulations) that will help resolve this issue next week.

Monich said that the position of judges in the High Council of Public Justice’s Ethics Council should be strengthened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine recently said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was concerned by the Council of Judges’ inability to elect members of the High Council of Public Justice’s Ethics Council.

Zelenskyy signed a law that provides for the creation of an ethics council and disciplinary inspectors in the High Council of Public Justice in early August.

