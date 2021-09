Yaroslav Zhelezniak, chairperson of the Holos faction in the Verkhovna Rada, said that the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence had recommended the Verkhovna Rada pass the bill on oligarchs in the second reading.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Defense Committee has supported the bill on oligarchs No. 5599 for the second reading," Zhelezniak wrote.

According to him, 13 out of 1,271 revisions were taken into account.

Also earlier in his Telegram channel, Zhelezniak spoke about the main amendments for the second reading:

- in addition to the oligarchs, the bill will also include "representatives of the oligarchs";

- the term "participation in political life" has been expanded, additional criteria have been added to the definition of this term;

- the National Security and Defense Council remains the body that determines the oligarchs, which will call the oligarch "on the carpet" to recognize him as such;

- the "register of oligarchs" will now include the oligarchs themselves, and their business, and the parties over which they have "significant influence";

- oligarchs will not be able to finance political campaigning and rallies;

- a telephone conversation will also be considered a contact with an oligarch;

- the heads of state companies, the patronage service of the Office of the President and the Verkhovna Rada must now declare meetings with the oligarch;

- the list of officials who will be fired has been expanded if they do not inform about the contact with the oligarchs in time;

- clarified when, after the entry into force of the law, it is necessary to report the first experience of contact with the oligarch (after 14 days).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, Razumkov sent a bill on oligarchs to the Venice Commission.

On September 16, the Venice Commission began analyzing a bill on the status of oligarchs.

