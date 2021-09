The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health has acquired equipment to detect new strains of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has acquired equipment for sequencing (detecting new strains) of SARS-CoV-2 samples identified in Ukrainian patients. The sequencer's capacity is 400 samples per month," the statement reads.

Also, for the laboratory centers in each region, for budget funds were purchased: 58 automatic sample preparation stations for RNA extraction (isolation from the virus for further analysis) and 55 devices for detecting the pathogen (amplification).

Besides, four robotic and automated systems were purchased for laboratory centers in each region for budgetary funds, which automatically ensure the execution of the stage of RNA extraction and the introduction of an amplification mixture with minimal involvement of laboratory specialists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2022 provides for an increase in healthcare funding by 22% or UAH 35.8 billion to UAH 197.2 billion.

