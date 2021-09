Kyiv Region To Shut Down Schools With Under 80% Of Vaccinated Teachers

Kyiv region is planning to shut down the schools in which the number of teachers vaccinated will be lower than 80% as of September 20.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At present, at least one dose of a vaccine has been received by 62,987 teachers, and 27,538 teachers have received required two doses.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Health Ministry said that educational establishments will operate as normal in the yellow and orange zones of epidemiological hazard if 80% of their personnel are fully vaccinated.

In case a region enters the red zone, only kindergartens and primary schools (grades 1-4) will be allowed to operate offline.

