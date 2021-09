On September 16, the Antimonopoly Committee decided to fine Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank UAH 13,881,615 for rendering concentration without Committee’s permit.

The Antimonopoly Committee has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Oschadbank's violation was to acquire the integral property complex of the Rybnaya Yarmarka facilities and the complex for storage and production of food products for Logistic Center Scandinavia LLC, without obtaining the mandatory permission of the Antimonopoly Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the interim administrative corporate bonds of the Antimonopoly Committee already fined Oschadbank UAH 1,057,865 for failure to timely submit information on demand of the authorized official.

The 100-percent stake in Oschadbank belongs to the state.

