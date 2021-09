UIA Refunds USD 51.6 Million To Passengers For Flights Canceled Due To Coronavirus Since April 2020

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has returned more than USD 51.57 million to passengers for flights canceled due to coronavirus since April 2020.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on the results of work in crisis conditions from April 2020 to August 2021 (inclusively), the airline returned USD 51.57 million, while processing more than 210,000 applications," the statement reads.

In particular, in the period from June to August 2021, the airline reviewed about 48,100 requests for refunds and fulfilled its obligations to passengers in the amount of USD 10.588 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine International Airlines finished January-June 2021 with a net profit of UAH 21.7 million and EBITDA of UAH 1.1 billion, while the company does not report data for the first half of 2020.

UIA ended 2020 with a loss of UAH 4.518 billion, while UIA ended 2019 with a net profit of UAH 1.649 billion.

In 2020, UIA reduced the number of flights 4.1 times to 14,406 compared to 2019.

UIA is one of the largest airlines in Ukraine.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries of the company is the ex-co-owner of PrivatBank, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

