UAH 42 Million Allocated From State Budget For Organization Of Concert And Military Parade Marking Ukraine’s 3

UAH 42 million was allocated from the state budget for the organization of the concert and military parade marking Ukraine’s 30th independence anniversary.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the statement, the estimated cost of the preparation and organization of a gala concert on Khreschatyk Street and Maidan Nezalezhnosti, a military parade, and an artillery salute on Trukhanov Island in Kyiv is UAH 42 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, events marking Ukraine’s independence anniversary were held from August 22 to 24.

A military parade was held in downtown Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24.

On the same day, a concert by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and the festive show "Independence in our DNA. Independence Day of the Country" involving pop stars, opera singers, and ballet dancers, and a symphony orchestra took place at the Olympic National Sports Complex.

