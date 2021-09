Presidential Office Holds Meeting With Ambassadors Of G7 And EU On Resumption Of Work Of HQCJ And Election Of

The Office of the President held a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and the European Union on the resumption of the work of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and the election of members of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website.

"A meeting was held at the Presidential Office with the participation of the ambassadors of the G7 and EU countries to support judicial reform in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The meeting was devoted to the implementation of the laws on the resumption of the work of the HQCJ and on the procedure for electing the members of the HCPJ.

In addition to the profile deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov and ambassadors, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention Oleksandr Novikov, chairperson of the Commission on Legal Reform under the President Serhii Ionushas, ​​chairpersons of the Verkhovna Rada Committees on Legal Policy Andrii Kostin and Anastasia Radina on anti-corruption policy, as well as the chairperson of the Supreme Court Valentyna Danishevska and chairperson of the Council of Judges Bohdan Monich, took part in the meeting.

All participants, except for representatives of the judiciary, who are limited by their status, agreed on a joint statement.

In it, they welcome the delegation to international partners and the body of judicial self-government candidates to the composition of the competition commission for the selection of candidates for the position of a member of the HQCJ; highly appreciate the professional level of experts nominated by international organizations for the first composition of the Ethics Council; express concern that the Council of Judges did not delegate candidates to the Ethics Council in due time, which postponed its formation for an indefinite period.

They insist on the early completion of the formation of the council for the competition and categorically reject any attempts to jeopardize the implementation of the judicial reform, the attraction of foreign investment and the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Kostin called on the Council of Judges to delegate its representatives to the Council no later than early October, "so that this would not be perceived as blocking the HCPJ reform and judicial reform as such."

The head of the EU Delegation Matti Maasikas noted that judicial reform is not only an internal issue for Ukraine, because its successful implementation will directly determine the country's foreign policy image, attracting international assistance and investment.

Danishevska stressed that "although the Council of Judges did not elect representatives to the Ethics Council the first time, it did not violate the law, and will continue to vote until he elects these persons," and Monich assured that the Council will continue to work on delegating candidates and will fulfill the law.

Smirnov stressed at the meeting that the position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the issues raised can be formulated with the phrase: "not a step back in judicial reform."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, Zelenskyy signed a law that provides for the creation of an ethical council and a service of disciplinary inspectors of the HCPJ.

