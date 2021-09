Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi took first Minister of Internal Affairs Andrii Vasylyshyn, former Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii and diplomat Vasyl Durdynets as advisers.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

In total, Monastyrskyi has 11 advisers, of whom six are on a voluntary basis.

Kryklii is a volunteer adviser.

Also, the former deputy head of the State Cadastre Service Yehor Bodrov and a former assistant from the Verkhovna Rada Stanislav Kruk work as an advisors on a voluntary basis for Monastyrskyi.

Other volunteer advisors include: Mykhailo Buhai, Anton Hulidin, Svitlana Kotliarevska.

In the patronage service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, such advisers to the minister as Andrii Vasylyshyn, who was the first minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1990-1994, Ukrainian state, political and public figure and diplomat Vasyl Durdynets, Vitalii Portnov, Anton Heraschenko, as well as Tetiana Shutiak, who was an assistant at Monastyrskyi, when he was a Member of Parliament, work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Monastyrskyi has appointed former Deputy Minister Anton Heraschenko as his adviser.

