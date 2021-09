Cabinet Suggests Rada Raise Interior Ministry’s Financing By 1.7% To UAH 87.3 Billion In 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine raise the financing of the Ministry of Interior Affairs in 2022 by 1.7% or UAH 1.5 billion to UAH 87,324,644,200.

That follows from draft State Budget-2022 registered under number 6000 on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the draft state budget for 2022 with the revenues of UAH 1,267.4 billion, and expenditures of UAH 1,441.9 billion, and deficit of 3.5% of the gross domestic product.

Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi says that the Ministry of Interior Affairs will demand higher salaries for police officers.

