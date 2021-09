The Firefly Aerospace company is planning to launch the second Alpha rocket in December 2021.

The company’s largest investor Maksym Poliakov has said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poliakov added that further on after opening of another factory in the United States the Firefly company will conduct 8-24 launches of such rockets a year.

He also said that Firefly is holding the first stage of Beta rocket projecting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine lifted a ban from the provision of space activity by private enterprises.

