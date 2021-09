Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed that Ukraine and the United States are discussing delivery of the Iron Dome mobile all-weather air defense system.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine might obtain the Iron Dome mobile all-weather air defense system from the United States.

Citing Politico, the President's Office reports that the corresponding amendment to the draft defense budget for 2022 was made by Congressman Scott Franklin, and it received bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress.

According to this amendment, the U.S. Department of Defense must submit a report to Congress, which will include options for the potential sale or transfer of such systems to Ukraine.

It is noted that the bill of the U.S. House of Representatives already contains a proposal to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 275 million, not including the transfer of air defense systems.

According to the report, the Iron Dome system, created by the Israeli defense company Rafael in partnership with the American military-industrial company Raytheon, has established itself as one of the most effective means of destroying short-range missiles.

According to the military, this system has shot down about 90% of the rockets fired at Israel in the past few years.

On September 1, Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

During the visit, Ukraine and the United States signed a framework agreement on the strategic foundations of a defense partnership, and the United States announced an additional USD 60 million in military aid to Ukraine by the end of the year, which includes the purchase of Javelin missile systems.

During his visit, Zelenskyy presented a plan for the transformation of Ukraine, which includes more than 80 projects totaling USD 277 billion.

He also held meetings in the U.S. with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Silicon Valley investors.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources