The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine’s spokesperson Andrii Demchenko has said that Belarusian border guards have not raised grievances with Ukraine over the firing of shots at a Belarussian border sign.

Demchenko was speaking on the Ukraina 24 TV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It was Ukrainian border guards who informed the Belarusian side about the damage to the border sign. Our border guards discovered the damage a few days ago. They also informed the police after informing the Belarusian side because the damage to the border sign indicates that hunting weapons were possibly being used. At the same time, the sign is located in an area that is rather difficult for people to reach, and there are no signs that there were people there," Demchenko said.

According to him, a river that links to a lake on the territory flows nearby the sign.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that the violators that damaged the sign traveled in a boat... A meeting of border representatives was held with the Belarusian side over this situation... The Belarusian side did not raise grievances with the State Border Guard Service’s officers during the meeting,” said Demchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Committee of Belarus has announced that a Belarusian border sign was damaged by gunshots fired from Ukrainian territory.

