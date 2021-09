The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada allocate UAH 7.9 billion for digitalization in the draft state budget for 2022, of which UAH 1.8 billion - subject to the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the bill No. 5600 on amendments to the Tax Code to ensure the balance of budget revenues.

Without the adoption of the bill, UAH 6.1 billion is provided for digitalization.

This is stated in the draft state budget for 2022, presented by Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Within the framework of the 2022 state budget, UAH 3.6 billion are envisaged for the introduction of information and communication technologies.

It is planned to allocate UAH 1.7 billion to prepare for the All-Ukrainian Population Census, of which UAH 1.3 billion - subject to the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the bill No. 5600.

Also, within the framework of the state budget, it is planned to allocate UAH 1.2 billion to the national informatization program, of which UAH 500 million - subject to the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the bill No. 5600.

Besides, UAH 500 million are envisaged for connecting the Internet in villages, UAH 318 million for the Diia web portal of electronic services, UAH 300 million for the development of the IT sector, UAH 300 million for supporting defense and industrial innovations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed a memorandum on accelerating digital transformation in Ukraine.

