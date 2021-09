Draft State Budget-2022 Provides For Increase In Cost Of Road Infrastructure By 0.2% To UAH 124.1 Billion

The draft state budget for 2022 provides for an increase in spending on road infrastructure by 0.2% or UAH 0.2 billion to UAH 124.1 billion, compared to the indicators set in the 2021 state budget.

This is stated in the materials demonstrated at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, where the draft state budget was approved, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These expenses will finance, among other things, the construction or reconstruction of the Zaporizhia and Kremenchuk bridges across the Dnieper, as well as the M-03 Poltava - Kharkiv, H-31 Reshetylivka - Dnipro and M-05 Odesa - Kyiv highways.

These expenses will be financed by UAH 78.6 billion at the expense of the Road Fund (excise taxes, duties on petroleum products, fines for traffic violations, tolls on the roads), by UAH 40 billion through state borrowings and by UAH 5.5 billion at the expense of funds of international financial organizations and governments of other countries.

According to the materials, in 2021, the cost of the development of road infrastructure should amount to UAH 123.9 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Big Construction program, which focuses on the development of road infrastructure, is being actively promoted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In 2020, there was a scandal around it due to the direction of part of the budgetary fund for the fight against COVID-19 to this program.

The draft state budget for 2022 provides for an increase in funding for the Ministry of Defense by UAH 13.4 billion to UAH 131 billion.

