Draft State Budget-2022 Provides For Establishment Of Monthly Surcharges Of Up To UAH 300 To Pensioners Aged 70-75

The draft state budget for 2022 provides for the establishment of monthly surcharges of up to UAH 300 to pensioners aged 70-75 from October 2022.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From October 1, 2022, pensioners aged 70-75 will receive additional monthly supplements in the amount of up to UAH 300. This will apply to those categories of citizens whose pension is less than the average salary for 2020," he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that from October 2021, pensioners aged 75-80 will receive UAH 400 additional payments, and since last year, pensioners over 80 years old have begun to receive additional payments of UAH 500.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the corresponding decision was confirmed by a government decree.

It provides for the establishment from October 2022 for 1.7 million people aged 70 to 75 years of monthly surcharges to pensions in the amount of up to UAH 300 (within the average wage (income) in Ukraine in 2020).

For persons over 70 years with a long work experience (for men - 35 years, and for women - 30 years), the minimum pension payment from October 2022 will be UAH 3,000.

If there is a length of service of a shorter duration, the minimum pension payment for these persons will be determined in proportion to the available insurance experience and if there is an insurance experience for men of 25 years, and for women of 20 years, it will be at least UAH 2,500.

As a result of the adoption of this resolution, more than 4 million pensioners over 70 will receive additional monthly surcharges to their pension.

In 2022, upon retirement at 60, women will receive a 9% increase to their pension.

It is noted that such an increase will preserve the ratio in the size of women's pensions in the presence of the same length of insurance period and earnings in 2022, which is a transitional year of completion of the increase in the retirement age for women.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2022 provides for GDP growth by 3.8% with inflation of 6.2% and the hryvnia exchange rate of 28.6-28.7 UAH/USD.

