The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada establish a subsistence minimum of UAH 2,393 from January 1, 2022, and a minimum wage of UAH 6,500.

This is stated in the bill No. 6000 registered in the parliament on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is envisaged that in 2022 the subsistence minimum from January 1 will be UAH 2,393, from July 1 – UAH 2,508, and from December 1 – UAH 2,589.

For the main social and demographic groups of the population: children under 6 years from January 1, 2022 - UAH 2,100, from July 1 - UAH 2,201, from December 1 - UAH 2,272; children aged 6 to 18 from January 1, 2022 - UAH 2,618, from July 1 - UAH 2,744, from December 1 - UAH 2,833; able-bodied persons from January 1, 2022 - UAH 2,481, from July 1 - UAH 2,600, from December 1 - UAH 2,684; persons who have lost the ability to work, from January 1, 2022 - UAH 1,934, from July 1 - UAH 2,027, from December 1 - UAH 2,093.

The draft state budget for 2022 provides for an increase in the minimum wage and its establishment from January 1 in the amount of UAH 6,500, in an hourly amount - UAH 39.26, and from October 1 - UAH 6,700 and UAH 40.46, respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada adopt the 2022 state budget with revenues of UAH 1,267.4 billion, expenditures of UAH 1,441.9 billion and a deficit of 3.5% of GDP.

