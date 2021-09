The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt the State Budget 2022 that provides for revenue of UAH 1,277.7 billion, expenditures of UAH 1,465.7 billion, and deficit of 3.5% of the gross domestic product.

The respective decision was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the revenue is expected to exceed that for 2020 by UAH 161.7 billion, and the expenditures – by UAH 103.1 billion.

The real GDP is expected to grow by 3.8%, by 4.7% in 2023, and by 5% in 2024.

The inflation is expected to be 6.2%, 5.3% in 2023, and 5% in 2024.

The average monthly wage is to be UAH 15,258; UAH 17,159; and UAH 19,063 respectively.

The draft state budget for 2022 provides for unemployment of 8.5%, 8.0% and 7.8% respectively.

The deficit of the state budget for 2022 is expected to be 3.5% of the GDP; 3% of the GDP in 2023, and 2.7% of the GDP in 2024.

The state and the state-secured debts in 2022 are to be 57.6% of the GDP, and to fall to 52.4% of the GDP by 2024.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2022 provides for the growth of the Pension Fund’s budget by 6.2% year over year to UAH 531 billion.

