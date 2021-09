Natural Gas Price In Europe Up 15.7% To USD 956.3 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

On September 15, the natural gas price in Europe rose by 15.7% or USD 129.73 per thousand cubic meters over September 14 to USD 956.29 per thousand cubic meters.

That follows from the results of the trading at the TTF hub of the ICE Futures exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the beginning of the trading on September 15, the natural gas price was USD 843.66 per thousand cubic meters and it started to grow at once.

As of 12:11 p.m., September 15, the natural gas price reached USD 956.29 per thousand cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise states that Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom is artificially lowering the natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) of Europe.

In turn, Gazprom states it is ready to retain natural gas transit via Ukraine after 2024.

