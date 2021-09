Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has expressed hope that Ukraine will receive the second macro-financial assistance tranche worth EUR 600 million from the European Union in November.

The Prime Minister said this at a press conference on September 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In August 2021, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said that Ukraine had met all major requirements to receive the second tranche, however, it would receive it after the decision of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The EU macro-financial assistance program ends on September 14.

Dombrovskis had doubts that the EU could prolong the program in case there was no reply from the IMF.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first tranche of EUR 600 million was received in December 2020.

