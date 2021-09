The Economy Ministry has estimated the gross domestic product growth in the first seven months of 2021 at 2.1%.

That follows from the July economic activity review, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first seven months of 2021, according to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the composite production index rose by 1.3%, the GDP – by 2.1%," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the second quarter of 2021, the real GDP rose by 5.4% year over year.

