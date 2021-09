The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) introduced anti-dumping duties of 32.64-50.54% on cement imports from Turkey for five years.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement by the ICIT in the Uriadovyi Kurier newspaper.

The investigation was launched in September 2020, initiated by the companies Dyckerhoff Cement Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih Cement, Mykolaivcement, Podilskyi Cement, Cement.

In the course of the study, the commission found that there is a threat of causing significant harm to the national producer, as indicated by a significant growth rate of the volume of dumped imports of goods originating from the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine, significant volumes of idle production capacity in Turkey, which are more than 5.5 times higher than the volume of visible consumption in Ukraine, a decrease in the level of domestic consumption in Turkey by 33.88% and a reorientation of Turkish producers to export markets (2.8 times growth), including the Ukrainian market.

Also, the volume of dumped imports of goods originating from Turkey to Ukraine during the study period increased in absolute terms by 184.58%, relative to the consumption of such goods in the domestic market of Ukraine - by 182.10%, relative to the total production of such goods in Ukraine - by 182.79%.

Besides, dumping imports of goods from Turkey to Ukraine were carried out at prices that were both lower than the selling prices of a similar product of a domestic manufacturer in the domestic market of Ukraine, and lower than its cost.

Taking into account the aforementioned, on August 27, the commission adopted a decision "On the application of final anti-dumping measures regarding the import of cement originating from the Republic of Turkey into Ukraine."

Antidumping measures are introduced for a period of five years at the following rates: for the exporter manufacturer Adoçim Çimento Beton Sanayi ve Ticaret (Istanbul, Turkey) - 40.73%, Bartın Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret (Bartin, Turkey) - 32.64%, Akcansa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret (Istanbul, Turkey) - 36.91%, Kavcim Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret (Kavak, Turkey) - 36.91%, for the exporter Sanko Dış Ticaret (Gaziantep, Turkey) relative to the export of goods from the manufacturer Bartın Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret (Bartin, Turkey) - 32.64%.

Also, anti-dumping measures are introduced for a period of five years at rates: for the exporter Askale Çimento Pazarlama Sanayi ve Ticaret (Erzurum, Turkey) regarding the export of goods of the manufacturer Kavcim Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret (Kavak, Turkey) - 36.91%, for exporters Bursa Çimento Fabrikasi (Bursa, Turkey) - 36.91%, Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret (Istanbul, Turkey) - 36.91%, Vezirhan Çimento Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret (Bursa, Turkey) - 36.91%, Oyak Çimento Fabrikaları (Ankara, Turkey) - 36.91%, for other manufacturers and exporters - 50.54%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Kyiv District Administrative Court refused to cancel the anti-dumping duties in the amount of 57.03-114.95% imposed by Ukraine on the import of cement from Belarus, Russia and Moldova.

